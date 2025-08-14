Tata Punch.ev Gets Updated With New Colours, Fast Charging; Check Details

Tata Motors has updated the Punch.ev with the introduction of new colours, expanding the list of existing options. Along with this, the electric vehicle manufacturing arm of the automaker has also updated the charging setup offered with the small electric SUV. These changes are aimed at improving the appeal of the vehicle for consumers.

Diving into the details, the exterior design of the Tata Punch.ev remains the same without any revisions. As part of the aforementioned update, it has now received Supernova Copper and Pure Grey paint schemes. Apart from that, the electric vehicle continues to have Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Fearless Red, Seaweed Green, and Empowered Oxide paint scheme options.

Also Read: Actor Karan Kundrra Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

Regarding the charging update, the Punch.ev can now achieve a charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes or can provide 90 kilometers of range in 15 minutes when using a DC fast charger with a capacity of 50kW or more. It's worth noting that this enhancement is available only for the Long Range versions.

The electric SUV offers two battery pack choices - 25kWh and 35kWh, with the latter being the Long Range variant. These battery options, combined with a single electric motor, are said to deliver an impressive range of 365 kilometers and 265 kilometers, respectively, based on the MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 cycle.

Tata Punch.ev is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is part of the brand's extensive lineup of electric vehicles, including models like Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and the latest of them all, the Harrier.ev.

In terms of features, the Punch.ev gets features such as a 10.25-inch dual-screen configuration (one for infotainment and another for instrumentation) that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it comes with automatic air conditioning featuring rear vents, an air purifier, a six-speaker audio system, which includes two tweeters, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

The safety features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also incorporates a blind spot view monitor, hill hold assist, and hill descent control.