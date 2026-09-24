Child Rape Cases Went Up 4 Times Over A Decade, Convictions Remained Low

The recent rape incidents in Delhi have sparked outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of girl child in India. While the cases have once again triggered demands for swift action, official data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) suggest that the problem extends far beyond a one-off incident. Over the last decade, the number of girl child rape victims reported across the country has risen sharply, while courts continue to grapple with thousands of pending cases.

Girl Child Rape Cases Have Nearly Quadrupled In A Decade

NCRB data show that the number of reported girl child rape victims in India has increased significantly over the years. In 2015, police recorded 10,934 girl victims below the age of 18. By 2024, that figure had jumped to 43,675. The annual count has risen almost every year, highlighting the scale of sexual violence faced by minor girls across the country.

The rising numbers may partly reflect better reporting and greater awareness of child sexual abuse. However, they also indicate that crimes against minor girls remain a major challenge despite stricter laws and greater public attention.

Rape Accounts For The Largest Share Of Sexual Crimes

The data show that rape remains the most common sexual offence reported against minor girls in India. Between 2020 and 2024, authorities recorded 1.83 lakh girl child rape victims, accounting for the largest share of victims among major offences tracked under the POCSO framework.

Sexual assault (non-penetrative) emerged as the second-largest category, with 96,505 victims during the five-year period. Cases of sexual harassment accounted for 12,807 victims, while 2,924 victims were linked to the use of children for pornography. Another 3,034 victims were recorded under other categories of sexual offences.

The figures highlight that while different forms of sexual abuse affect children, rape remains the single biggest contributor to crimes against minor girls, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all victims covered in these categories between 2020 and 2024.

Teenage Girls Face The Highest Risk

The age profile of victims reveals a clear pattern. Girls aged 16 to 18 years accounted for the highest number of rape victims between 2020 and 2024, with 94,503 cases. Another 70,442 victims were in the 12-16 age group. Together, these two categories account for nearly nine out of every ten victims in the dataset.

The figures suggest that adolescent girls remain the most vulnerable group when it comes to sexual violence. As girls enter their teenage years, their exposure to risks appears to increase sharply.

The Accused Is Usually Someone The Victim Knows

One of the most striking findings in the data challenges a common perception about child rape. In 2024, 97 per cent of girl child rape cases involved a person known to the victim. Friends, partners on the pretext of marriage, relatives, neighbours and family members accounted for the majority of the accused persons. Only a small fraction of cases involved strangers.

The finding suggests that the threat often comes not from unknown individuals but from within a child's own social circle. For many victims, the accused is someone they have interacted with regularly.

Cases Rise, But Justice Remains Slow

While the number of victims has increased, the justice system continues to struggle with a heavy workload. Conviction rates in girl child rape cases stood at 30 per cent in 2024. At the same time, 86 per cent of cases remained pending.

The trend is not new. For much of the past decade, conviction rates have hovered around 30 per cent, while pendency levels have remained above 85 per cent. The figures point to a system where many victims and their families continue to wait years for closure even there are fast-track courts for POCSO cases.

Where Girl Children Are Not Safe

State-wise data show significant differences in girl child rape crime rates across India. Meghalaya recorded the highest crime rate at 20.4 cases per lakh population in 2024. It was followed by Sikkim (16.4) and Mizoram (16.1). Tamil Nadu and Assam rounded out the top five with crime rates of 13.6 and 12.3, respectively.

Several Northeastern states featured among the states with the highest crime rates, while large states such as Uttar Pradesh (3.1), Bihar (1.7) and Rajasthan (4.0) reported lower rates. The gap highlights wide variations in the incidence of girl child rape cases across the country.

The Reality Behind The Statistics

The Delhi minor rape case has once again put the spotlight on the safety of children. But the broader data show a deeper challenge. Reported victims have nearly quadrupled in a decade, teenage girls account for the largest share of victims, most accused are known to the child, and a large number of cases remain stuck in the justice system. "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" was meant to secure a better future for girls. The data show that for many, the more immediate challenge is simply staying safe.