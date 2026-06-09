Sikkim Suicide Rate Falls 15.8% In 2 Years As Focus On Mental Health Expands

Sikkim has recorded a 15.8 per cent decline in its suicide rate over two years, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The rate dropped from 43.1 per lakh population in 2022 to 40.2 in 2023 and further to 36.3 in 2024.

Welcoming the decline, Sikkim Health Minister GT Dhungel attributed the improvement to the combined efforts of the Health and Family Welfare Department, mental health professionals, schools, non-governmental organisations, local bodies, police personnel and community groups.

He said initiatives under various mental health programmes, including the National Mental Health Programme, Tele-MANAS, Sikkim INSPIRES and the District Mental Health Programme, have helped improve awareness, early intervention and access to mental healthcare services across the state.

According to the Health Department, key measures have included anti-stigma campaigns, community screening of vulnerable individuals, training for healthcare workers, counsellors, teachers and frontline personnel, as well as the expansion of crisis support and referral services.

The minister urged people to remain alert to signs of emotional distress and encouraged open conversations about mental health. He also appealed to those facing difficulties to seek timely professional help and make use of available support services, including the 24-hour Tele-MANAS helpline.

The Health Department said the latest NCRB figures underline the importance of sustained mental health interventions and community support, while stressing that continued efforts are needed to further reduce suicides and improve access to care across the state.