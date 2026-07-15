Bengaluru Boy, 12, Attempts Suicide After Alleged School Assault

A 12-year-old boy studying in Class 7 at a private school in Mariyappanapalya, Bengaluru, is undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting suicide following claims that he was beaten by teachers and senior staff at his school. His father has lodged a police complaint against the school's founder secretary, principal and several teachers, and police have registered a case.

The student is currently being treated at Netus Hospital in Nayandahalli. His father, Mahesh Kumar, who runs a grocery store, told police that his son attends St Philomena School under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

According to the complaint, on 14 July, when Samarth went to school, the founder secretary, named as Rangaswamy, along with the principal and two to three teachers, allegedly beat the boy severely, leaving him with injuries across his body. The reason for the alleged assault has not been disclosed in the complaint.

The father said that later that evening, traumatised and in pain, his son attempted to take his own life.

Mahesh Kumar told police that for several days before the incident, Samarth had repeatedly told his family that he was scared to go to school. The boy allegedly said he was being harassed not only by teachers and the principal but also by the school management and even by the parents of other students.

The father said he had been trying to reassure his son, telling him that he would be moved to a different school once the current academic year was over.

Samarth's mother, Kusum, works at a private shop.

Police said preliminary statements from other students suggest a different sequence of events. According to these accounts, Samarth had an argument with a classmate, Jeevan, over a teeth clip. Following the argument, a teacher allegedly scolded Samarth and physically assaulted him.

Police have said they are examining all angles to establish the exact circumstances that led to the alleged suicide attempt, as the two accounts of what triggered the alleged assault differ.

In his complaint, filed at Jnanabharathi Police Station, the father has sought action against the school management under the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the Right to Education Act, 2009, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Police have registered an FIR and say further action will follow in accordance with the law. Education department officials are also expected to examine whether alleged harassment at school contributed to the incident.

