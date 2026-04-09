Married At 14, Maharashtra Girl Dies By Suicide. Husband Arrested

A 14-year-old girl ended her life in Mangalvedha Tehsil, in Maharashtra's Solapur district, just four months after she was forced into a child marriage with a 19-year-old man.

According to the police, the girl was married while still a minor and was subjected to mental and physical harassment. She took the step after being driven to desperation by the abuse.

The Mangalvedha Police have registered a case against five individuals, including the husband and father-in-law, on charges of abetting suicide. Both the husband and father-in-law have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"A child marriage involving a 14-year-old minor girl took place in the Bavchi and Nimboni areas of Mangalvedha Tehsil," said Dattatray Borigidde, Police Inspector at Mangalvedha Police Station.

He added that the pressure of household responsibilities likely contributed to the tragedy. "Firstly, the girl was a minor, and secondly, she was forced to perform various household chores. Due to her young age, she likely could not bear the pressure. Subsequently, her husband had physical relations with her and instigated her. The physical and mental harassment she was subjected to drove her to commit suicide," he said.

"Taking serious cognisance of this matter, we have registered a case against five individuals. Currently, the husband and father-in-law have been arrested, and the court has remanded them to police custody. Our team is conducting further investigations," the inspector added.

With inputs from Sanket Kulkarni