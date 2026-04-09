Trump Says US Army To Stay Deployed Near Iran, Then Speaks Of "Next Conquest"

US President Donald Trump has said that the US military is "loading up" and "looking forward" to its next conquest. In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, he wrote, "Our great military is loading up and resting, looking forward, actually, to its next conquest."

The Republican leader announced through the post that all US ships, aircraft and military personnel will remain in Iran with their ammunition and weapons until the "real agreement reached is fully complied with".

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with. If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the "Shootin' Starts," bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and Iran would not possess nuclear weapons.

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!", Trump said.

Trump also criticised the media and claimed they circulated the "wrong" 10 points issued by Iran.

"The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN on the Iran negotiations which was meant to discredit the people involved in the peace process. All ten points were a made up HOAX - EVIL LOSERS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he added in the post.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday cautioned the media against running false news.

"I've seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already, so let me be clear and correct the record. The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false," she said.

"I would strongly advise the media against running with narratives that have no basis in fact. What Iran says publicly or feeds to all of you in the press is much different than what they communicate to the United States, the President, and his team privately. Never underestimate President Trump's ability to successfully advance America's interests and broker peace," she added.

