College Student Allegedly Chased, Harassed By 2 Men On Bike In Delhi, Pushed Off Scooty

A 21-year-old college student on a scooter was allegedly stalked and harassed by two men on a bike, who also pushed her off her two-wheeler in Delhi.

In a first information report (FIR) filed after her police complaint, the woman, a fourth year design student, alleged that the incident took place near Panchsheel Park metro station in Hauz Khas area when she was returning home on her scooty from her office -- where she is doing an internship -- in Saket on the intervening night of September 11 and 12.

She said the two men, apparently in their twenties, were on a motorcycle and began following her and "passed remarks" and "teased" her.

"I tried to get away by moving ahead on my scooty, but the two men followed me, came up beside me and kept mumbling something to me," she said in her complaint on September 15, accessed by NDTV.

She said the two men then hit her scooter with their motorcycle.

"As a result I lost control, tripped and fell off my scooty, and skidded on the road for about 100 to 150 metres, at a stretch that had stones, gravel and dust, and I was badly hurt as a result," she said.

The two men fled from the spot, she said.

The woman said that passersby arranged an ambulance and her colleagues reached the spot after she shared her live location.

She was initially taken to Max Hospital in Saket and later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Noida, where doctors, she said, have advised plastic surgery owing to the severity of her injuries.

"The injuries suffered by me are grave, I have suffered massive cuts and bleeding, and the skin has come off at several places, and I continue to suffer pain, trauma and distress because of this incident," she said.

'Incident Not Caught On CCTV'

The police said the initial information they received was regarding a road accident and not an alleged case of stalking or harassment.

"On the intervening night of 11/12.09.2026, around 1:00 AM, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at PS Hauz Khas. The IO (investigating officer) reached the reported spot, where no person was found, and learnt that the injured had been shifted to Max Hospital, Saket," they said in a statement.

The police said that they examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas to verify the occurrence but could not trace the alleged incident in the available footage.

On September 14, the complainant's cousin sister visited the police station and was shown the available CCTV footage.

"She too could not identify the victim or the alleged," the police said.

A complaint was subsequently from the victim's lawyer received on September 15.

The police contacted the complainant again, but she said she has gone to her hometown, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, for further treatment and would come to Delhi and join the investigation after recovering from her injuries.

The complaint comes amid Delhi witnessing four separate cases of alleged rape or sexual assault within two weeks.