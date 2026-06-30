Delhi University PG 2026 Schedule Out; Correction Window Opens July 2

The University of Delhi has released the revised schedule for PG Admission 2026. The updated timeline includes details about the correction window and the third round of the admission process for postgraduate courses.

According to the schedule, candidates who have already registered for DU PG admissions will get an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms. The correction window will open on July 2, 2026, allowing students to review and update details, if required.

The third round of DU PG admissions will begin from July 6, 2026. Candidates who are waiting for further seat allocation rounds will be able to participate as per the official schedule released by the university.

Students applying for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University are advised to carefully check their application details and make necessary changes during the correction period. Any mistake in the form may affect the admission process, so candidates should ensure that all information provided is accurate.

The DU PG admission process is being conducted through the university's admission system, where candidates are required to complete registration, select preferences and participate in the seat allocation process based on eligibility and available seats.

The university has advised applicants to regularly visit the official DU admission portal for the latest updates regarding seat allotment, deadlines and other admission-related information.

The third round of admissions will be important for candidates who could not secure seats in the earlier rounds or are looking for better options. Students are encouraged to keep all required documents ready and complete all steps within the given timeline to avoid missing important deadlines.

With thousands of students applying every year for postgraduate programmes, Delhi University's PG admission process remains highly competitive. The latest schedule update will help candidates plan their next steps and stay prepared for the upcoming admission rounds.