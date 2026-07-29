Odisha PG Admission 2026-27 Schedule Out; Choice Filling Begins

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha, has announced the counselling schedule for postgraduate (PG) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to PG courses offered through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can now check the complete admission schedule on the official SAMS Odisha portal.

The admission process is being conducted for postgraduate programmes offered by state public universities and colleges participating in the SAMS portal. Candidates who have completed their graduation or an equivalent course from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised university are eligible to apply.

JEE/CSAB Counselling Schedule 2026

1. Preference Locking & Marks Update

Dates: July 27, 3:00 PM to August 2, 11:45 PM

July 27, 3:00 PM to August 2, 11:45 PM Candidates can update graduation/equivalent marks and lock college + course preferences

2. Round 1 Seat Allotment

Result: August 7, 4:00 PM

August 7, 4:00 PM Options: Choose Freeze / Slide / Float

Choose Freeze / Slide / Float Fee Payment: On or before August 11, 4:00 PM

On or before August 11, 4:00 PM Reporting to Institute: August 8 to August 11

August 8 to August 11 College Verification: August 8 to August 11

3. Round 2 Seat Allotment

Result: August 17, 4:00 PM

August 17, 4:00 PM Fee Payment + Confirmation: August 17, 6:00 PM to August 20, 4:00 PM

August 17, 6:00 PM to August 20, 4:00 PM Reporting to Institute: August 18 to August 20

4. Round 3 Waitlist

Waitlisted Candidates List: August 25, 2:00 PM

August 25, 2:00 PM Reporting to Institute: August 28 and August 29

August 28 and August 29 Waitlist Merit List: August 31, 2:00 PM

According to the schedule, PG classes will begin on August 21, while final admission and document verification will be held from September 1 to September 2. The department said Phase II admissions will be conducted later, depending on the availability of vacant seats.