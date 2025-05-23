SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Registration Last Date Extended, Check Details

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, has extended the deadline for submission of online Common Application Forms (CAF) for the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha +3 Admission 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications for undergraduate admissions through the official portal samsodisha.gov.in until June 1.

As per the revised schedule, OTP-based editing of submitted CAFs will begin on May 21 and continue until June 1.

The extended period will allow registered candidates to amend their details and upload their +2 or equivalent marks.

11.25% SEBC Quota To Be Implemented

Following the state government's announcement, 11.25% reservation for candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) will be implemented in undergraduate admissions. This reservation will come into effect from the academic session 2025-26 in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Seat Allotment Based On Subject Preference

While filling out the CAF, applicants can select from various course types. However, seat allotment will be made as per the opted course type-Single Major with Two Minors, Double Major (Major I and Major II), and General (Stream) in Three Minors (Minor I, II, III).

System-based allocation will apply only to the Major I subject for the Single Major with Two Minors and Double Major course types.

Allocation of Minor I and Minor II subjects (for the Single Major with Two Minors), Major II subject (for the Double Major), and Minor I, II, and III subjects (for the Three Minors course type) will be done through "Post Admission Activities" at the HEI level.

From the academic session 2025-26, the selection of applicants for Multi-Disciplinary Courses (MDC), Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC), and Value-Added Courses (VAC) will be conducted at the college level on a merit basis through SAMS. These will be included under the "Post Admission Module". No reservation or weightage will apply to the selection of MDC, SEC, and VAC courses.