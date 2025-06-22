Advertisement

SAMS Odisha 2025 Plus 3 Round 2 Allotment List OUT, Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Download the seat allotment list on the official website.

Read Time: 1 min
SAMS Odisha 2025 Plus 3 Round 2 Allotment List OUT, Direct Link Here
The third and final seat allotment list will be published on July 1, 2025.
SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Higher Education Department, Odisha released the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) plus 3/Undergraduate second round allotment list today, June 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the seat allotment list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: How To Check Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
Under the "Higher Education", click on "Degree (+3).
Click on "Know Your Selection Status".
Enter your login credentials of barcode number and registered number.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the result for future reference.

Check the direct link for your allotment result here, "Seat Allotment Result".

Students can indicate their choice of willingness (freeze, float, or slide) and submit the application fee between June 22, 2025 (12 PM) and June 25, 2025 (3 PM).

Those opting for the freeze option must report for admission between June 23, 2025 (10 AM) and June 25, 2025 (5 PM).

The third and final seat allotment list will be published on July 1, 2025.

