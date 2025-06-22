SAMS Odisha 2025 Plus 3 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Out Today, Here's How To Check

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Higher Education Department, Odisha is scheduled to release the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) plus 3 second round allotment list today, June 22, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the seat allotment list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: How To Check Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Under the "Higher Education", click on "Degree (+3)".

Click on "Know Your Selection Status".

Enter your login credentials.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: After Allotment Result Process

After the release of allotment list, students will be able to specify their willingness (whether they want to freeze/float/slide) and pay the application fees from June 22, 2025 (12 PM) to June 25, 2025 (3 PM).

Students who select the freeze option will only be required to report for admission from June 23, 2025 (10 AM) to June 25, 2025 (5 PM), as per the offical notice.

The third and final seat allotment list will be released on July 1, 2025.