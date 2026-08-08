General Counsel To CEO: How Cyril Shroff And IIM's Academy To Fuel Corporate Growth

The Indian corporate landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift. As the nation ambitiously eyes a staggering $30 trillion to $40 trillion economic valuation in the coming decades, the traditional boundaries of corporate leadership are blurring. Historically, the corner office has been the exclusive domain of management graduates who climbed the operational ladder. But the corporate legal department was widely viewed as a strictly advisory unit, a cost-saving centre consulted only when a crisis struck. But that is no longer the case today.

In a move to formalise this change, India's leading corporate law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A) to launch the Cyril Shroff IIM-A GC Leadership Academy.

Located on the sprawling, architecturally iconic campus of IIM Ahmedabad, specifically occupying the sixth floor of the newly minted IIM Ventures Building, this academy is the first of its kind in India. Its mission is as ambitious as it is unprecedented: to equip General Counsels (GCs) with the hardcore management, financial, and strategic skills necessary to transition from legal advisors into boardroom leaders, and ultimately, future chief executive officers (CEOs).

The launch event was a critical realisation within corporate India that the multifaceted skills needed to navigate modern enterprise risk are not taught in law schools.

For decades, the relationship between a company's board of directors and its internal legal team was largely transactional. Cyril Shroff, the founder of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, highlighted how this has transformed over the last 20-30 years.

"This relationship has changed dramatically. From being just a solver of problems after the problem has happened, to being actually part of the design of the ideas, thoughts, and business initiatives in the boardroom and in business," Shroff said at the launch event.

The modern GC, or Chief Legal Officer, is no longer just mitigating risk; they are actively shaping commercial strategy. A central theme of this evolution is the concept of trust. In the high-stakes environment of corporate governance, trust between a CEO and a General Counsel is paramount. Often, a board observes a professional's holistic evaluation of the business before entrusting them with strategic power. By cultivating a deep understanding of business operations, modern GCs are earning this trust. The new academy aims to accelerate this process by providing GCs with the cross-disciplinary vocabulary they need to speak the language of the boardroom fluently.

But why build a leadership academy for lawyers in a business school rather than a law school? Professor Bhaskar, Director of IIM Ahmedabad, said that as India scales towards becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the country will require an exponential increase in the number of capable CEOs.

"Business schools can provide the great management professionals who can become CEOs," Bhaskar noted. However, he warned that the sheer volume of leadership required - three to four times the current number of active CEOs - cannot be met by management schools alone.

The nature of modern global business also demands an entirely new kind of leader. In today's digital, software-driven economy, traditional operational boundaries are inherently blurred. Questions surrounding international trade laws, cross-border digital compliance, and actual data ownership are no longer peripheral issues; they are central to business survival.

A traditional CEO, highly skilled in operations and finance, may lack the nuanced competence required to navigate these complex, multi-jurisdictional legal frameworks. Professor Bhaskar pointed out the inherent danger in the traditional model where a CEO and a GC operate in silos.

"When advice is needed... when the decision is being made, the advice may not be completely imbibed into the CEO's mind," he said. This can lead to decisions that may prove detrimental to a company in the long run.

By cross-training General Counsels in business management, the academy aims to produce leaders who possess an integrated understanding of both legal risk and commercial growth. Because seasoned GCs already sit within the business domain, providing them with structured management training can rapidly transform them into CEO-ready candidates in just a year or two, compared to the 15 to 20 years it takes to groom a young management graduate.

Paridhi Adani, head of the Gujarat office at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and a key architect of the academy, emphasised the urgent need for a multidisciplinary approach. Reflecting on the vast gap between standard legal education and real-world application, she noted that the traditional image of a lawyer buried in paperwork is increasingly obsolete.

Today's in-house counsel must be tech-savvy and highly attuned to the mechanics of the economy. "You really have to understand what your client needs. You need to understand how business works, how the country works, how economies move to be able to give advice that really works, that lands properly and is implementable," Adani said.

For her, the academy is also a vital mechanism for giving back to the legal profession. General Counsels frequently encounter complex issues surrounding regulation, governance, ethics, and morality, making courageous decisions daily without formal institutional support. She noted that there are very few institutions globally that equip these leaders for such demanding roles. The choice of IIM Ahmedabad as a partner was deliberate - an institution that shares a deep curiosity about how the law shapes enterprise and the broader Indian economy.

The academy's curriculum deliberately avoids teaching core legal skills, focusing instead on three critical pillars of corporate leadership - financial literacy, people management and strategic thinking.