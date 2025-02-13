IIM Ahmedabad Secures 100% Placement In PGP 2024-25

IIM Ahmedabad has successfully completed the Final Placement process for MBA (Post Graduate Programme in Management- PGP) Class of 2025. All students of the institute have been placed across 30 cohorts. In the final placements process (including PPOs), Boston Consulting Group made the most offers with 35 offers, followed by Accenture Strategy with 30 offers. Among the Investment Banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, making 9 offers, closely followed by Avendus Capital with 7 offers. In the General Management domain, Tata Administrative Services made the highest number of offers – 5, followed by GMR Group with 4 offers.

This year the following cohorts witnessed a significant increase in the number of offers: Niche Consulting offers increased by 22 per cent; Fintech offers increased by 40 per cent; Cards and Financial Advisory by 300 per cent; Advisory Consulting by 120 per cent; Retail B2B and B2C by 400 per cent and Consumer Tech by 800 per cent.

Prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included: Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D. Little, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, EY Parthenon, Jasper Colin, Kearney, Kepler Cannon, KPMG India, L.E.K. Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Practus, Praxis Global Alliance, PwC India, Samagra, Simon Kucher (India), Strategy&, TranformationX, Vector Consulting Group and YCP Auctus, among others.



The Investment Banking & Markets and Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Asset Management saw an increased participation, with firms such as (in alphabetical order): ARGA Investment Management, Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, Bank of America, Citi Bank, Claypond Capital, Deutsche Bank, Elevation Capital, Faering Capital, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, O3 Capital Advisory, Piramal Group, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, WestBridge Capital and WhiteOak among others.

In the Enterprise Tech cohort offers were made by firms including Adobe, Anakin, BrowserStack, GyanSys, HCL Software, HiLabs, Javis, Microsoft, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Qualcomm.