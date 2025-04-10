IIMA, UAE Government Collaborate To Open Campus In Dubai

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has officially partnered with the Government of the United Arab Emirates to establish a new international campus in Dubai, marking a major milestone in global academic collaboration.

An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the new IIMA Dubai Campus was exchanged in Mumbai by Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Campus to Open in Phases, Permanent Facility by 2029

According to the official release, the IIMA Dubai campus will be developed in two phases.

In Phase 1, the institute will operate from Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), a prominent higher education hub in the region.

In Phase 2, land will be allocated for a permanent IIMA campus, expected to be fully operational by 2029.

The initiative aims to promote world-class business education and innovation.

1-Year Full-Time MBA to Launch in September 2025

The flagship offering at IIMA Dubai will be a full-time One-Year MBA program. This program is tailored for global working professionals and entrepreneurs, with a focus on advanced management skills and leadership development.

Key features include

Admission Process: Applicants will undergo a two-stage selection process based on valid GMAT or GRE scores (from the past five years).

Global Pedagogy: The program will use IIMA's renowned case method teaching style.

Start Date: Classes are set to begin in September 2025.

Course Duration: The program will span five terms.