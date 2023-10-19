IIM Ahmedabad To Soon Close Registrations For Advanced Business Analytics

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad will soon close the registration process for the ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (ePGD-ABA).

The course has been designed for working professionals interested in upskilling their knowledge and skills in applied analytics. Working professionals who wish to seek professional growth and career advancement in applied analytics can apply by October 30.

Candidates can submit their applications online at the official website of IIM Ahmedabad. The admission for the course is held in two-step process. The candidates are required to complete the online registration and thereafter submit the duly filled online application form.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates with a bachelor's degree having strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills can apply for the course. The aspirants must have a minimum of 2 years work experience preferably in the domain of business analytics. Apart from this, a valid test score in CAT/GATE/GMAT/GRE or the ePGD-ABA is also a must for admission here.

Candidates can apply for the programme with a valid GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE score. In case the candidate do not have a valid GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE score, they can apply through the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test.

The shortlisted candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be called for personal interviews. The interviews will be conducted online over the Zoom.

Fee

The candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee for the course. The fee for the entire programme is Rs 12,00,000.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of IIM Ahmedabad for further details.