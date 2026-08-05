Delhi University To Offer UG Admissions Without CUET At Two Colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) has given special permission to Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College to admit students to undergraduate courses based on their Class 12 marks, after several rounds of CUET UG counselling failed to fill all available seats.

The decision is a departure from DU's regular admission process, under which undergraduate admissions are conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) using CUET UG scores. According to the colleges, the approval has been granted only to fill seats that remained vacant despite multiple rounds of counselling.

Admissions open for BA, BCom, BSc and other courses

Following the university's approval, Bhagini Nivedita College has started accepting offline applications for admission to BA, BCom, BSc and a few other undergraduate programmes. Students will be shortlisted on the basis of their Class 12 board exam marks, depending on seat availability.

The college has asked interested candidates to submit their applications by August 5, while document verification and fee payment will be carried out on August 6 and 7.

Why are seats still vacant?

Officials from both colleges said they have been facing low admissions for the past few years despite multiple rounds of CUET-based counselling.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya, located in Bawana, said around 40 per cent of its undergraduate seats have remained vacant in recent admission cycles. According to the college, many girls from nearby rural areas do not appear for CUET because their families are hesitant to send them outside their local area for higher education. As a result, students with good Class 12 marks often miss the opportunity to secure admission.

Similarly, Bhagini Nivedita College said a large number of seats continued to remain vacant even after the completion of the regular counselling process, prompting it to seek permission for merit-based admissions.

The colleges have clarified that this is a one-time arrangement and that CUET will continue to remain the primary mode of admission* for Delhi University undergraduate courses.

However, the move has drawn criticism from the Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC), which has urged the university to adopt a uniform policy for filling vacant seats across all colleges instead of granting special permission to only two institutions. The teachers' body has also written to the Vice-Chancellor, seeking a transparent and common admission process for all colleges.