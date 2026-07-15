Delhi University Opens Admissions Without CUET; Pursue MBA, BSc From Home

DU Admission 2026 Without CUET: Securing admission to a regular college at the University of Delhi (DU) requires a valid Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score. However, if you could not appear for the exam or did not achieve a competitive score, you can still secure admission to select Delhi University programmes through its alternative learning mode. The admission process for the 2026-27 academic session is already underway.

Can You Study At DU Without CUET?

While CUET is mandatory for admission to DU's regular undergraduate programmes, the university also offers several courses through its distance and open learning wings, where admission is based on academic merit rather than an entrance examination.

DU School of Open Learning (SOL)

The School of Open Learning (SOL) offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes without requiring a CUET score. Admission to undergraduate courses is based on Class 12 marks, while postgraduate admissions are granted on the basis of graduation scores.

Students enrolled in SOL are not required to attend regular classes on campus. Instead, academic support sessions are conducted on weekends at selected DU colleges.

Campus of Open Learning (COL)

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) offers professional, vocational, skill-based, and certificate programmes of varying durations, ranging from one month to one year. Many courses admit students based on Class 12 marks, with several programmes following a first-come, first-served admission process.

Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) is exclusively for women residing in Delhi. Eligible candidates can apply for admission without CUET, based on their best four subjects' marks in Class 12. Like SOL, weekend classes are held at selected DU colleges.

DU SOL, COL Admission 2026: Registration Open

The University of Delhi has started the admission process for School of Open Learning (SOL) and Campus of Open Learning (COL) programmes under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE) for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates can submit their applications online through the DU admission portal. The registration window will remain open until July 24, 2026, while the first admission list is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2026.

Students interested in applying for DU's open learning programmes are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline.

DU SOL, COL Admission 2026: Here's the direct link to apply