Delhi University UG Admission Begins: Here's What CBSE Students Awaiting Revised Results Can Do

The University of Delhi has commenced the first phase of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 and are seeking admissions to the colleges of Delhi University, must register on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026 portal. With the announcement made on June 26, 2026, the university stated that it is offering admissions to "73 programmes and more than a hundred BA programmes offered in 67 colleges".

Meanwhile, the revised Class 12 results of nearly 20,000 CBSE students who sought re-evaluation are still awaited. To address concerns among affected candidates, DU has asked students to enter their pre-evaluation Class 12 marks while registering on the Common Seat Allocation System portal. The marks can be updated once the CBSE declares the revised results.

Speaking with the Asian News International (ANI), DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi stated:

"Class 12 CBSE students who have applied for re-evaluation but have not yet received their revised scores should enter their pre-evaluation marks in the CSAS portal. They can update their marks once the revised results are declared. Students need not worry, as the CSAS portal will remain open for several weeks, giving them ample time to make the changes."

Gandhi also said that the Class 12 marks have a limited role in the admission process. "CBSE marks are not used much in the admission process. We only need to ensure that a student has passed Class XII. The marks are used only in case of a tie-breaker," she asserted.

Candidates must note that the admission will be done on the basis of the CUET UG scores, and applicants must also fulfil the programme-specific eligibility criteria as prescribed by the university in the Information Bulletin 2026. The application window is open from June 26, 2026, at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official announcement, interested candidates can register on the CSAS portal through their CUET UG application number only.

The race for more than 71,000 undergraduate seats has begun with the university opening its first phase of registrations for admission for the 2026-27 academic session.

In the second phase of CSAS, candidates will have to map the CUET subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 before submitting their programme and college preferences. The university said the schedule for Phase II will be announced separately.