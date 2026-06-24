CUET UG 2026 Admission: Top Delhi University Colleges, Courses Offered

CUET UG 2026 Admission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results on June 23. As per the official record, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the CUET UG, of which 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the exam. According to NTA, the merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations for undergraduate admissions.
Students can use the CUET UG 2026 scorecard for the 2026-27 admission cycle. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT).
The University of Delhi attracts applicants from every corner of the country. Renowned for its rich history, diverse academic offerings, and distinguished faculty, the university provides a compelling reason for aspiring students to seek admission within its esteemed halls.
Here are the top Delhi University colleges offering undergraduate programmes.
Hindu College
Arts Courses
- BA (H) English
- BA (H) Hindi
- BA (H) Sanskrit
- BA (H) Economics
- BA (H) History
- B.A.(H) Political Science
- BA (H) Sociology
- BA (H) Philosophy
- BA (H) Music
BCom Courses
- BCom (H)
BSc Courses
- BSc (H) Physics
- BSc (H) Chemistry
- BSc (H) Botany
- BSc (H) Zoology
- BSc (H) Mathematics
- BSc (H) Statistics
- BSc (PS) Chemistry
- BSc (PS) Electronics
Hansraj College
Arts Programmes
- BA (Hons) Economics
- BA (Hons) English
- BA (Hons) Hindi
- BA (Hons) History
- BA (Hons) Philosophy
- BA (Hons) Sanskrit
- BA Programme
Commerce Programmes
- BCom (Hons)
Science Programmes
- BSc Life Sciences
- BSc Physical Science With Chemistry
- BSc Physical Science With Computer Science
- BSc (Hons) Anthropology
- BSc (Hons) Botany
- BSc (Hons) Chemistry
- BSc (Hons) Computer Science
- BSc (Hons) Electronics
- BSc (Hons) Geology
- BSc (Hons) Mathematics
- BSc (Hons) Physics
- BSc (Hons) Zoology
Kirori Mal College
Arts Programmes
- English
- Geography
- Hindi
- History
- Political Science
- Economics
- Sanskrit
- Urdu
Commerce Programmes
- BCom (Hons)
- BCom Programme
- Economics
Science Programmes
- Applied Science (Analytical Chemistry)
- Physical Science (Computer as a subject)
- Physical Science
- Life Science
- Botany
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
- Zoology
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Courses Offered:
- BCom (H)
- BA (H) Economics
- BA (H) English
- BA (H) Hindi
- BA(H) History
- BSc (H) Mathematics
- BSc (H)Statistics
- BA (H) Philosophy
- BA (H) Pol.Science
- BA (H) Psychology
- BA (H)Sanskrit
- BA (H)Sociology
- BA (H) Journalism
- BA Programme
- Bachelor of Elementary Education (B El Ed)
With the declaration of the CUET UG result by the NTA, the respective Central Universities (CU) and other participating institutions will declare the counselling or admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET UG 2026 score and their eligibility criteria.