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CUET UG 2026 Admission: Top Delhi University Colleges, Courses Offered

The University of Delhi attracts applicants from every corner of the country. Students can use the CUET UG 2026 score for the 2026-27 admission cycle.

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CUET UG 2026 Admission: Top Delhi University Colleges, Courses Offered
The Delhi University attracts applicants from every corner of the country.

CUET UG 2026 Admission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results on June 23. As per the official record, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the CUET UG, of which 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the exam. According to NTA, the merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations for undergraduate admissions. 

Students can use the CUET UG 2026 scorecard for the 2026-27 admission cycle. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT). 

The University of Delhi attracts applicants from every corner of the country. Renowned for its rich history, diverse academic offerings, and distinguished faculty, the university provides a compelling reason for aspiring students to seek admission within its esteemed halls.

 Here are the top Delhi University colleges offering undergraduate programmes.

Hindu College

Arts Courses 

  • BA (H) English
  • BA (H) Hindi
  • BA (H) Sanskrit
  • BA (H) Economics
  • BA (H) History
  • B.A.(H) Political Science
  • BA (H) Sociology
  • BA (H) Philosophy
  • BA (H) Music

BCom Courses

  • BCom (H)

BSc Courses

  • BSc (H) Physics
  • BSc (H) Chemistry
  • BSc (H) Botany
  • BSc (H) Zoology
  • BSc (H) Mathematics
  • BSc (H) Statistics
  • BSc (PS) Chemistry
  • BSc (PS) Electronics

Hansraj College

Arts Programmes

  1. BA (Hons) Economics
  2. BA (Hons) English
  3. BA (Hons) Hindi
  4. BA (Hons) History
  5. BA (Hons) Philosophy 
  6. BA (Hons) Sanskrit
  7. BA Programme

Commerce Programmes 

  1. BCom (Hons)

Science Programmes

  1. BSc Life Sciences
  2. BSc Physical Science With Chemistry
  3. BSc Physical Science With Computer Science
  4. BSc (Hons) Anthropology
  5. BSc (Hons) Botany
  6. BSc (Hons) Chemistry
  7. BSc (Hons) Computer Science
  8. BSc (Hons) Electronics
  9. BSc (Hons) Geology
  10. BSc (Hons) Mathematics
  11. BSc (Hons) Physics
  12. BSc (Hons) Zoology

Kirori Mal College

Arts Programmes

  • English
  • Geography
  • Hindi
  • History
  • Political Science
  • Economics
  • Sanskrit
  • Urdu

Commerce Programmes

  • BCom (Hons)
  • BCom Programme
  • Economics

Science Programmes

  • Applied Science (Analytical Chemistry)
  • Physical Science (Computer as a subject)
  • Physical Science
  • Life Science
  • Botany
  • Chemistry
  • Mathematics
  • Physics
  • Statistics
  • Zoology

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Courses Offered: 

  1. BCom (H)
  2. BA (H) Economics
  3. BA (H) English
  4. BA (H) Hindi
  5. BA(H) History
  6. BSc (H) Mathematics
  7. BSc (H)Statistics
  8. BA (H) Philosophy
  9. BA (H) Pol.Science
  10. BA (H) Psychology
  11. BA (H)Sanskrit
  12. BA (H)Sociology
  13. BA (H) Journalism
  14. BA Programme
  15. Bachelor of Elementary Education (B El Ed)

With the declaration of the CUET UG result by the NTA, the respective Central Universities (CU) and other participating institutions will declare the counselling or admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET UG 2026 score and their eligibility criteria. 

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