CUET UG 2026 Admission: Top Delhi University Colleges, Courses Offered

CUET UG 2026 Admission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results on June 23. As per the official record, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the CUET UG, of which 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the exam. According to NTA, the merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations for undergraduate admissions.

Students can use the CUET UG 2026 scorecard for the 2026-27 admission cycle. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT).

The University of Delhi attracts applicants from every corner of the country. Renowned for its rich history, diverse academic offerings, and distinguished faculty, the university provides a compelling reason for aspiring students to seek admission within its esteemed halls.

Here are the top Delhi University colleges offering undergraduate programmes.

Hindu College

Arts Courses

BA (H) English

BA (H) Hindi

BA (H) Sanskrit

BA (H) Economics

BA (H) History

B.A.(H) Political Science

BA (H) Sociology

BA (H) Philosophy

BA (H) Music

BCom Courses

BCom (H)

BSc Courses

BSc (H) Physics

BSc (H) Chemistry

BSc (H) Botany

BSc (H) Zoology

BSc (H) Mathematics

BSc (H) Statistics

BSc (PS) Chemistry

BSc (PS) Electronics

Hansraj College

Arts Programmes

BA (Hons) Economics BA (Hons) English BA (Hons) Hindi BA (Hons) History BA (Hons) Philosophy BA (Hons) Sanskrit BA Programme

Commerce Programmes

BCom (Hons)

Science Programmes

BSc Life Sciences BSc Physical Science With Chemistry BSc Physical Science With Computer Science BSc (Hons) Anthropology BSc (Hons) Botany BSc (Hons) Chemistry BSc (Hons) Computer Science BSc (Hons) Electronics BSc (Hons) Geology BSc (Hons) Mathematics BSc (Hons) Physics BSc (Hons) Zoology

Kirori Mal College

Arts Programmes

English

Geography

Hindi

History

Political Science

Economics

Sanskrit

Urdu

Commerce Programmes

BCom (Hons)

BCom Programme

Economics

Science Programmes

Applied Science (Analytical Chemistry)

Physical Science (Computer as a subject)

Physical Science

Life Science

Botany

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

Zoology

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Courses Offered:

BCom (H) BA (H) Economics BA (H) English BA (H) Hindi BA(H) History BSc (H) Mathematics BSc (H)Statistics BA (H) Philosophy BA (H) Pol.Science BA (H) Psychology BA (H)Sanskrit BA (H)Sociology BA (H) Journalism BA Programme Bachelor of Elementary Education (B El Ed)

With the declaration of the CUET UG result by the NTA, the respective Central Universities (CU) and other participating institutions will declare the counselling or admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET UG 2026 score and their eligibility criteria.