GGSIPU CUET Undergraduate 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Details

GGSIPU CUET UG 2026: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the last date to submit the online application form for admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. As per the university notification, candidates can now submit their applications until August 18, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

The extension applies to online registration for eligible undergraduate programmes offered through CUET. Candidates who are yet to complete the application process can use the additional time to submit their forms. The university has advised applicants to regularly visit the official GGSIPU website and admission portal for the latest updates.

The extension applied to online registration for eligible undergraduate

Click here: GGSIPU CUET UG 2026 Application Date Extended Notice

IPU CUET UG 2026: Check Extended Application Deadline

According to the notification, the key details are:

Admission route: Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Level: Undergraduate programmes

Undergraduate programmes Extended last date: August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026 Application deadline: 11:59 pm on August 18

11:59 pm on August 18 Official university website: ipu.ac.in

ipu.ac.in Admission portal: ipu.admissions.nic.in

The university has issued the extension through Notification No. 175/2026 dated August 13, 2026. The notification refers to its earlier notices dated July 21 and July 31, 2026, regarding the CUET undergraduate admission process.

IPU CUET UG Admission 2026: Candidates Advised to Check Updates

GGSIPU has advised candidates to regularly visit the university website and its admission portal for updates related to the admission process. Applicants should ensure that their online application forms are submitted before the revised deadline.

The university has also directed its concerned departments to display and upload the revised information regarding the extension of the application deadline.