Scored Low In CUET UG? Here's How You Can Still Get Admission To A Good College

College Admissions 2026: Scoring lower than expected in the CUET UG exam does not necessarily mean the dream of studying at a good college is over. Several central, state, and private universities conduct Spot Rounds or Mop-Up Rounds after completing their regular counselling rounds to fill vacant seats.

These additional rounds provide another opportunity for candidates who were not allotted a seat in the earlier counselling rounds or chose not to accept the seat offered.

What Is CUET UG Spot Round?

The Spot Round is generally the final stage of the admission process. If seats remain vacant after the first, second, or subsequent rounds of counselling, universities may conduct a Spot Round to fill those vacancies.

However, the Spot Round is conducted only if vacant seats are available, and not every university is required to hold one.

How Does The Spot Round Work?

Universities publish the list of vacant seats on their official websites. Interested candidates must register for the Spot Round within the specified deadline.

Seats are allotted based on factors such as CUET UG scores, merit, category, and seat availability. Candidates who receive a seat must complete document verification and pay the admission fee within the prescribed timeline to confirm their admission.

Why Is It Important For Students With Lower Scores?

The Spot Round can be particularly beneficial for students with comparatively lower CUET UG scores. Since the round is conducted to fill remaining vacancies, the admission cut-off for certain courses or colleges may be lower than in previous counselling rounds.

As a result, students who could not secure admission earlier may still have a chance to get into a good college. However, the possibility depends entirely on factors such as the number of vacant seats, demand for the course, and the university's merit criteria.