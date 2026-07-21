IIM Jammu Opens Marks Entry Link For JIPMAT Qualified Candidates: Update Details By July 21

IIM Jammu has activated the marks entry link for candidates who qualified the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Eligible candidates must submit their Class 10 and Class 12 marks along with the required details by 11:59 PM on July 21, 2026. The marks submission process is a mandatory step for candidates who wish to be considered for the final merit list. Applicants must also upload their JIPMAT 2026 scorecard in PDF format and provide personal and application details.

JIPMAT 2026 Eligibility: Category-Wise Sectional Cut-Off

Only candidates who meet the required sectional cut-off percentiles in JIPMAT 2026 are eligible to submit their marks for the admission process. Check the details in the table below:

Category Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation Verbal Ability General 50 50 50 EWS 35 35 35 NC-OBC 35 35 35 SC 30 30 30 ST 25 25 25 PwD 25 25 25

IIM Jammu IPM Merit List 2026

The IIM Jammu IPM Merit List 2026 will be prepared using a composite score that combines JIPMAT performance with academic records. The weightage for the final composite score is:

JIPMAT Percentile: 70%

Class 10 Marks: 15%

Class 12 Marks: 15%

If two or more candidates receive the same composite score, IIM Jammu will apply tie-breaking rules. Preference will first be given to the candidate with the higher overall JIPMAT score. If the tie still continues, Class 12 marks, followed by Class 10 marks, will be considered. Further ties will be resolved based on individual section scores, the year of passing the qualifying examination, and finally the candidate's date of birth.