Indraprastha University Admission 2026 Through CUET UG Begins; Apply By July 30

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the admission process for undergraduate programmes through CUET UG 2026 scores for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the university's official admission portal. The last date to apply is July 30, 2026, till 11:59 pm.

According to the university, admissions will first be completed for courses that require National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs). Once this process is over, the remaining seats will be filled based on CUET UG 2026 merit.

Candidates applying through CUET will have to complete the online registration process on the university's admission website. A non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 must be paid for each course during registration.

How to apply

Candidates can apply by visiting the official GGSIPU website and following these steps:

Visit the official website ipu.admissions.nic.in .

. Click on Admissions 2026 and select Apply Online.

Open the IPU Registration 2026 link.

Register to generate a Login ID and password.

Log in and fill in the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee of Rs 2,500.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

CUET UG 2026 scorecard

Category certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

The university has advised candidates to carefully check all the information entered in the application form before final submission. Since the application fee is non-refundable, applicants should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the programme they are applying for.

Candidates seeking admission through CUET UG are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Further updates regarding the merit list, counselling schedule and seat allotment will be announced by the university after the completion of admissions through National Level Tests and Common Entrance Tests.