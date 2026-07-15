Indraprastha University BTech 2026 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for IPU BTech 2026 Round 2 counselling. Eligible candidates can now apply through the university's official admission portal, ipu.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to register and fill choices for Round 2 counselling is July 15, 2026. Candidates must complete the entire process online, as the university will not accept offline applications or requests.

Admissions to BTech programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be based on JEE Main 2026 scores. GGSIPU is not conducting a separate entrance examination for BTech admissions this year.

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The university will allot seats based on a candidate's JEE Main rank, the choices filled during counselling and the availability of seats in participating colleges. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 16, 2026.

Candidates applying for Round 2 counselling should carefully select their preferred BTech courses and colleges while filling the choice form, as seat allotment will depend on these preferences.

How to register for IPU BTech Round 2 counselling

Step 1: Visit ipu.admissions.nic.in

Visit Step 2: Click on the "Candidate Login" option

Click on the "Candidate Login" option Step 3: Log in or register as a new candidate

Log in or register as a new candidate Step 4: Fill in the required details in the form

Fill in the required details in the form Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Upload the necessary documents Step 6: Pay the counselling fee online

Once the registration is complete, candidates should choose their preferred BTech programmes and colleges in the order of preference. Before submitting the form, they are advised to review all the details carefully. After successful submission, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.