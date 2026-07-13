JNU Admission 2026 Opens For UG And COP Programmes, Check Eligibility And More Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online through the official admission portal before July 22, 2026. The university will offer admissions to various undergraduate and short-term programmes based on CUET UG 2026 scores, while BTech admissions will be conducted through JEE Main, JoSAA, or DASA counselling. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and reservation policy before submitting their applications.

JNU Admission 2026: UG and COP Courses

The JNU Admission 2026 process covers admission to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc in Ayurveda Biology, and several Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes. These courses are offered through the university's School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies and School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

Admissions to these programmes will be granted entirely on the basis of CUET UG 2026 scores. The university has clarified that there will be no viva voce (interview) for admission to BA (Hons.), BSc, or COP programmes. The number of seats is limited. So admission will be offered strictly according to the merit list prepared from the entrance scores.

JNU Admission 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for BA (Hons.) and BSc programmes must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with at least 45% aggregate marks.

Students who are appearing for their Class 12 examinations or whose results are awaited are also eligible to apply.

For Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes, applicants should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% marks. Candidates who completed Higher Secondary under the 10+1 education pattern can also apply, provided they have successfully completed the first year of a bachelor's degree under the 10+1+3 system with the required marks.

For BTech admissions, candidates will be selected through JEE Main, followed by JoSAA or DASA counselling. The engineering programme consists of eight semesters, and students are expected to complete a minimum of 155 creditsduring the course.

Reservation Policy and Tie-Breaking Rules for JNU Admission 2026

JNU will follow the Government of India reservation policy during admissions. Seats are reserved as follows:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

EWS: 10%

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): At least 5%

Candidates belonging to the OBC (NCL) category will also receive a 10% relaxation in the qualifying examination marks compared to the unreserved category.

If two or more candidates secure the same merit, JNU will first consider Class 12 marks. If the tie continues, higher CUET UG or JEE Main scores will be considered, followed by Class 10 marks. Candidates whose qualifying examination results have already been declared will be given preference over those awaiting results.