UPESEAT 2026 Registration Begins For B.Tech Admissions, Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply

The registration process for UPESEAT 2026 has officially started for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at UPES. Candidates can now complete the online application process through the university's official website. As per the admission schedule, the last date to apply for UPESEAT 2026 is July 15. The entrance examination will be held in online mode every Saturday, allowing candidates to choose from multiple test opportunities.

Students planning to pursue engineering courses at UPES are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline.

UPESEAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria for B.Tech Admissions

Candidates should ensure they meet the required eligibility conditions before filling out the application form. Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12 for most BTech programmes. They should also have obtained a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12.

Candidates applying for the B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing programme need to satisfy higher academic requirements. They must have scored at least 70% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12, along with 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12.

How to Apply for UPESEAT 2026 Registration?

Visit the official UPES website at upes.ac.in.

Open the BTech Admissions or UPESEAT page.

Click on the Apply Now link.

Enter the required personal and academic details.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the application form and keep a copy for future reference.

Eligible students should complete their applications as early as possible. Applying before the deadline will help avoid last-minute rush and provide enough time to prepare for the online entrance examination.