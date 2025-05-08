How UPES Is Building A Sports Legacy Fuelled By Passion And Grit

At UPES, education is not confined to the classroom. The university believes that true growth stems from a holistic blend of academic rigour and physical excellence. Recognising the transformative power of sport, UPES fosters an environment where students are encouraged to pursue athletic ambitions alongside their professional dreams. With a vibrant sporting culture deeply embedded in campus life, UPES nurtures discipline, teamwork, resilience, and leadership, qualities that shape successful individuals, both on and off the field. Whether through world-class facilities, scholarships for budding athletes, or flagship sporting events, UPES ensures that passion for sport is not just encouraged, but celebrated, making it an integral part of the student journey.

The culture of sports at UPES is nurtured through regular sporting events, intra-campus competitions, and a robust network of mentors and coaches. At the heart of UPES' sporting philosophy is the belief in equal opportunities for both men and women. This emphasis on inclusion ensures that students, irrespective of gender, have the chance to excel in their chosen disciplines. It's not just about performance; it's about creating a community where sports are an ideology, something that is ingrained in everyday campus life. Whether through encouragement to participate or the push to perform at the highest level, UPES fosters a culture where sports are seen as a vital part of education, leadership, and personal growth.

The university boasts professional-grade facilities that are a significant asset to its sporting culture. The natural turf cricket ground and well-maintained football fields are complemented by basketball and volleyball courts, as well as state-of-the-art gym facilities. These facilities provide a conducive environment for students to train, compete, and excel in their chosen sports. The infrastructure is carefully designed to mirror the standards of professional sports, giving student-athletes the opportunity to hone their skills and pursue excellence at the highest level.

Project Vijay stands as a testament to UPES' commitment to sports excellence. This initiative offers scholarships ranging from 35% to 100% of tuition fees for deserving student-athletes, ensuring that the pursuit of sporting excellence is not hindered by financial constraints. The scholarships are based on both academic and athletic merit, with the selection process rigorously assessing the student's sporting achievements and potential. By offering this support, UPES empowers student-athletes to pursue their academic and sporting aspirations simultaneously, helping them balance their passion for sport with the pursuit of professional growth.

UPES has long been a breeding ground for sporting talent, with students excelling across a range of disciplines. Take Deeya Chopra and Sejal Maan, for instance. At the 18th Uttarakhand State Inter-College Shooting Championship, Deeya bagged the Gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle category, while Sejal Maan clinched the Bronze. These students' remarkable accomplishments reflect the level of dedication and skill nurtured within the walls of UPES.

A standout success story is Aryan Kapoor, a first-year MBA student and the captain of the UPES Cricket team, who made history as the first UPES player to represent Dehradun in the BCCI-affiliated Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) Senior Men's Inter-District League. His dedication and leadership have made him a trailblazer in the university's cricketing community.

Moreover, UPES alumnus Navneet Singh, who clinched a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Lawn Bowls, continues to shine on the international stage. Most recently, he secured another silver medal at the 16th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship 2025 held in Clark City, Philippines. Singh, part of the Indian Men's Fours team, credits UPES' sporting infrastructure and mentorship for playing a pivotal role in his journey as a professional athlete.

UPES' commitment to promoting sports extends beyond its own student community. As part of its larger vision to support rising sporting talent, the university has extended sponsorships to promising athletes like Raghvi Bist and Nandini Kashyap, both of whom now represent the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

UPES also brings the spirit of sports alive through its flagship events, such as the President's Cup, which pits students against faculty and staff in a fun, competitive environment. These events are a way to celebrate not just performance but the shared joy of sport, regardless of skill level. Additionally, through an annual cricket tournament the university extends support to the families of bravehearts who have sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, offering scholarships to ensure that the children of these heroes have access to world-class education and sporting opportunities.

To further promote a culture of recognition, UPES hosted for the first time Laurels Night - Sports Excellence Awards, a prestigious evening dedicated to celebrating outstanding student-athletes. This annual event honours excellence across various sports disciplines and showcases the achievements and spirit of UPES athletes. Through Laurels Night, the university not only appreciates current talent but also inspires future generations to strive for greatness.

At UPES, sport is not a diversion, it is an integral part of shaping individuals who are resilient, dynamic, and prepared for the complexities of life. It is through the rigour of training, the thrill of competition, and the values learnt on the field that students evolve into confident leaders and empathetic changemakers.

By embedding sports in the fabric of campus life, through infrastructure, mentorship, scholarships, and spirited events, UPES continues to nurture not just successful professionals, but well-rounded human beings who understand the value of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. The game, after all, is only the beginning.

