12-Year-Old's Body Found Stuffed In Sack In Bengal Horror, Suspect Lynched

In a horrific incident in West Bengal, a 12-year-old girl's body was found stuffed in a sack in Baruipur near Kolkata yesterday, after which a man was beaten to death by angry locals on rape and murder charges. The girl had gone missing on Saturday after she went out to buy a gift for a friend, with her family members alleging that four people had forcibly taken her away.

Tension ensued in the area after her body was found, as the locals staged violent protests, blocked roads, burnt tyres, and damaged police vehicles, officials said.

They lifted the blockade only after an assurance from Inspector General of Police, Presidency Range, Kankarprasad Barui that action will be taken against those involved in the heinous crime.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the girl's death.

"No one will be spared," Barui said, adding that he would meet the girl's parents tomorrow.

Reports suggest Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has already spoken with the girl's father over the phone and assured strict action against those responsible for his daughter's death.

"The chief minister called me up to take action against all the culprits, and they would be punished," Barui told the protesters, asking them to lift the blockade.

After the assurance, the protesters allowed the girl's body to be sent for post-mortem. Only after an autopsy, it would be known if she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Mamata Banerjee's House Arrest Claim

Fresh into the opposition role, the Trinamool criticised the BJP government over the safety of women in West Bengal. It also claimed that heavy police deployment was made outside the residence of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to stop her from visiting the girl's family.

"We are put on house arrest in order to stop me from going there. Deployment of police proves that. Why are they doing route marches in front of my residence when there is no Section 144? Why so many cops needed to be deployed here, including central forces?" asked the Trinamool chief.

"It has become dangerous. All barriers have been crossed," she added, alleging that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

The Trinamool also alleged attempts to politically influence the probe. "The BJP came to Bengal promising women's safety and security. Instead, every such incident raises fresh questions about its hollow promises," Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote in a social media post.

Speaking with the girl's mother, Abhishek Banerjee sought to know if those arrested were involved in the incident. During the conversation, the girl's mother said she has three daughters, and the person arrested was released by the police.