KVS, NVS, EMRS Tier-II Results Delayed? Candidates Demand Official Update

Hundreds of candidates who appeared for the KVS, NVS and EMRS Tier-II recruitment examinations are still waiting for their results, with many taking to social media to urge the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide an official update.

The Tier-II examinations for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) were held on March 20, while the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Tier-II exams took place between March 27 and 31. More than three months later, CBSE has not announced the results or shared a timeline for their declaration.

Candidates have launched online campaigns using hashtags such as #KVSResult, #NVSResult and #EMRSResult, saying the prolonged wait has left them anxious. Several aspirants claim the uncertainty is affecting their career plans, as they are unable to prepare for the next stages of the recruitment process or make decisions about other job opportunities.

Many candidates have also shared an open letter on social media requesting CBSE to either declare the results or issue an official statement explaining the delay. They argue that even a tentative timeline would help reduce uncertainty.

As of now, CBSE has not issued any official notification regarding the KVS, NVS or EMRS Tier-II result date. There is also no confirmation on when the merit list or the next stage of the recruitment process will begin. The last official update related to the recruitment process was the release of the Tier-II OMR sheets and answer keys in May.

Candidates are advised to rely only on updates published on the official websites of CBSE, KVS, NVS and EMRS and avoid believing unverified claims circulating on social media.

Until an official announcement is made, the wait for the KVS, NVS and EMRS Tier-II results continues, with aspirants hoping CBSE will soon provide clarity on the next steps.