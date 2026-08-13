Delhi University Announces Spot Round 1 For UG Admissions: Upgradation Window Details

Delhi University: The University of Delhi on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first round of spot admission for undergraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026-27, along with schedules for other undergraduate categories, BTech and postgraduate programmes. Additionally, Delhi University has released the schedule for Upgradation Round 2, and second round of Children and Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports quota, and Performance-Based Programmes admissions.

The university stated that candidates who applied for CSAS (UG) 2026 but were not admitted to any college as on August 22 will be eligible to participate in the spot admission Round 1. According to the official schedule, vacant seats for the spot round will be displayed on August 23, following which the eligible candidates can apply through their dashboards till 11:59 pm on August 24. The allocated seats will be declared thereafter, which the candidates will have to accept between August 25 and August 27.

As per the schedule, the declaration of results for Spot Round 1 will be on August 25, 2026. Colleges will verify and approve the applications till 4:59 pm on August 28, while the last date for payment of admission fees is August 29, the official document stated.

According to the university, candidates participating in the spot round will have to compulsorily take admission to the seat allocated to them. There will be no option of upgrade or withdrawal during the spot admission rounds, and the seat allocated in a particular spot round will be final, the official notification read.

The schedule also includes the upgrade Round 2 and the second round for children/widows of personnel of the armed forces, ECA, sports and performance-based programmes, including music, bachelor of fine arts (BFA) and physical education, health education and sports (PE, HE&S).

Candidates will get an upgrade and preference-reordering window on August 16 and 17. For BTech programmes, the university has announced a mid-entry window for fresh candidates from August 13 to August 14 (4:59 pm).