DU Admissions 2026: Sports, Extracurricular, ITEP Seat Allocations Released, Check Details

Delhi University UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released seat allocations for undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) Quotas.

Candidates who have been allocated seats under these quotas are advised to log in to their admission dashboards and accept their allocated seats by 4:59 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, the university has also released the first round of seat allocations for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) 2026-27.

Candidates who have received an ITEP allocation must check their dashboards and accept their allocation by 4:59 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the acceptance process within the deadline to avoid missing out on their allocated seats.

For further details, admission-related updates and the complete schedule, candidates can visit the official DU admissions website: admission.uod.ac.in