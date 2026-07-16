Delhi University UG Admission 2026: Here's How To Check Seat Allocation List

Delhi University UG Seat Allocation List 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the Round 1 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026 soon. A total of 2.73 lakh students who have registered and completed the preference-filling process based on their CUET UG 2026 scores will be able to check whether they have secured a seat in their preferred college and programme.

To check their allotment status, students will have to log in to the official DU UG admission portal using their CUET UG application credentials.

How To Check DU UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026

Step 1: Visit the official DU UG admission portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your CUET UG 2026 application number, password, and security captcha, then click 'Login'.

Step 4: Open the 'First Round Allotment Status' link to view your allotted college and programme.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

What's Next After Seat Allotment

Students who are allotted a seat must first accept the allocated seat within the deadline. After the allotted college verifies the uploaded documents, candidates will be required to pay the admission fee online to confirm their provisional admission.

To secure admission, candidates must:

Accept the allotted seat

Complete the document verification process

Pay the admission fee within the prescribed deadline

DU UG Admission 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Seat acceptance: July 16 to 11:59 pm on July 18

College-level document verification: July 16 to 4:59 pm on July 20

Last date to pay admission fee: 11:59 pm on July 21

Candidates who fail to accept their allotted seat by July 18 will be removed from the CSAS admission process. The Round 2 seat allocation list will be announced on July 25.

Nearly Three Aspirants Competing For Every Seat

Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever CSAS registrations since the admission portal was introduced in 2022.

According to the university, 2,73,751 candidates registered for UG admissions this year. Of these, 2,18,284 completed Phase 1, while 2,08,043 candidates locked their programme and college preferences. For the 2026-27 admission cycle, there are 71,624 undergraduate seats up for grabs across 73 programmes in 69 participating colleges and departments.