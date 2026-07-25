DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Out; 24,814 New Seats Allotted

Delhi University UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 2 seat allocation results for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who participated in the second round can now check their allocation status by logging in to their admission dashboard.

According to the university, a total of 24,814 fresh seat allocations have been made in Round 2. In addition, 30,682 candidates have received an upgrade to a higher-preference programme or college, while 15,265 candidates had opted to freeze their seats after the previous round.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 2 must accept their allocated seat by 11:59pm on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Failure to do so within the stipulated deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

After accepting the seat, candidates are required to complete the admission process by paying the prescribed admission fee. The last date for fee payment is 11:59 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

The university has also published the minimum allocation scores for Round 2. Candidates can check the allocation scores, admission schedule, and other details by visiting the official DU admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU has advised all candidates to regularly monitor their admission dashboard and the official website for updates regarding the ongoing CSAS-UG 2026 admission process.