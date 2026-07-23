Delhi University Admission 2026: UG CSAS Round 2 Allocation On July 25, Check Schedule Here

DU UG CSAS 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) is set to announce the second allocation list under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026 at 12 noon on July 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 will be able to accept their seats till 11:59 pm on July 26, while colleges will verify and approve applications by July 27.

The last date for online fee payment is July 28, 2026. Meanwhile, DU has completed the first round of admissions, filling 63,756 seats. According to the university, 15,265 candidates opted for Freeze, while 48,153 chose the Upgrade option. Classes for the new academic session will begin on July 28, 2026.

DU UG CSAS Round 2 Admission Process

The University of Delhi has concluded the first round of CSAS UG admissions and will begin the second allocation process on July 25. As per the university's latest update, 63,756 seats have been filled in Round 1. Among the admitted candidates, 15,265 chose the Freeze option to retain their allotted seats, while 48,153 opted for Upgrade to be considered for a higher preference in Round 2.

Candidates who receive a seat in the second allocation list must log in to the CSAS portal, accept the allotted seat within the given timeline, and complete the admission process by paying the required fee before the deadline.

DU UG CSAS Round 2 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the Delhi University UG 2026 schedule for round 2:

Second CSAS allocation list: July 25, 2026 (12 noon)

July 25, 2026 (12 noon) Seat acceptance by candidates: July 25 to July 26, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

July 25 to July 26, 2026 (till 11:59 pm) College verification and approval: July 25 to July 27, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

July 25 to July 27, 2026 (till 11:59 pm) Last date to pay admission fee: July 28, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

July 28, 2026 (till 11:59 pm) Commencement of classes: July 28, 2026

Candidates should complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines to secure their allotted seats.