Delhi University Issues Warning Over Fake AI-Generated Documents In UG Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) has issued a warning to students participating in the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. The university said strict action, including legal proceedings, may be taken against candidates who submit fake, forged, or AI-generated documents during admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

DU has advised all applicants to upload only authentic documents issued by the relevant authorities. Students found using fake or digitally altered certificates may face cancellation of admission and the admission fee paid by them will not be refunded.

Documents Will Undergo Verification

The university will carefully verify all documents submitted by candidates before finalising admissions. The verification process will cover Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, category certificates, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwBD certificates, and other required documents.

If any document is found to be fabricated, edited, or created using artificial intelligence tools or other software, DU may cancel the candidate's admission and take legal action.

The university has said that both colleges and DU authorities will conduct checks to ensure that only eligible candidates secure admission.

Read official notice here

DU Advises Students To Be Careful

Students have been advised not to modify or edit their certificates using AI tools or photo-editing software. Applicants should ensure that all information mentioned in their documents matches official records.

Candidates should also keep their original certificates ready, as they may be required during the verification process.

DU has reminded students that providing false information during admissions is a serious offence and may negatively impact their academic future.

Admissions Through CSAS Based On CUET UG 2026

Delhi University is conducting UG admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with seat allocation based on CUET UG 2026 scores.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official DU admission portal for updates related to seat allotment, document verification, and important admission dates.