Delhi University BTech Admission 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out; Accept Seat By July 21

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the third round of seat allotment for BTech admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who registered for admission can now check whether they have been allotted a seat by logging in to their admission dashboard.

The third round includes admissions to three BTech programmes-Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electrical Engineering (EE). Candidates who have received a seat must complete the admission process within the given deadline to confirm their admission.

Seat Acceptance Last Date

According to Delhi University, students allotted a seat in Round 3 must accept it by 11:59 PM on July 21, 2026. Candidates should log in to their admission dashboard as soon as possible to check their allotment status and complete the required steps.

If a candidate does not accept the allotted seat before the deadline, the seat may be cancelled and offered to another applicant in the next stage of the admission process.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Students who have been allotted a seat in the third round should first log in to their DU admission dashboard and check the details of the allotted programme. After verifying the information, they must accept the seat before the deadline.

Once the seat is accepted, candidates should complete the remaining admission formalities, including document verification and fee payment, if required. Delhi University has advised students not to wait until the last minute, as delays could affect their admission.

Click here to download the DU BTech Round 3 seat allotment result for 2026

BTech Programmes Offered

Delhi University is offering admission to three BTech courses for the 2026-27 academic session. These include BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electrical Engineering (EE).

The university is conducting the admission process according to its prescribed guidelines for the current academic year. Candidates are advised to keep checking their admission dashboard and official DU notifications for updates on document verification, fee payment, and the next rounds of counselling.

Students who have secured a seat in the third allotment round should complete all the required steps within the given timeline to confirm their admission and avoid losing their allotted seat.