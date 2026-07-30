US Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran After Trump's "Would Hit Very Hard" Warning

- The US launched retaliatory strikes on Iran following attacks on American bases in Jordan
- These were the first US attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week
- The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back "hard" at Iran
The United States launched "powerful" retaliatory strikes on Iran on Wednesday, marking the first attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week, after Tehran attacked American bases in Jordan.
"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said, noting the attacks began at 8 pm (0000 GMT).
U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 30, 2026
The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back "hard" at Iran.
"We're going to beat the f***ing s**t of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They are going to get a beating," he told Fox News.
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