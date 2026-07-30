US Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran After Trump's "Would Hit Very Hard" Warning

The United States launched "powerful" retaliatory strikes on Iran on Wednesday, marking the first attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week, after Tehran attacked American bases in Jordan.

"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said, noting the attacks began at 8 pm (0000 GMT).

The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back "hard" at Iran.

"We're going to beat the f***ing s**t of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They are going to get a beating," he told Fox News.