Iran-US War News Live Updates: The United States military has launched "powerful" strikes on Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks targeting US bases in Jordan as the Middle East war reignited and again drew in the Islamic republic's proxies. These are the first strikes after a nearly week-long lull in fighting, dashing any hopes of a return to negotiations. Ahead of the latest strikes, US President Trump told Fox News, "We'll be hitting them hard...We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."
"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said in a post on social media.
Ahead of the latest strikes, US President Trump told Fox News: "We'll be hitting them hard...We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."
Iran's state television, meanwhile, reported a US strike in the Piranshahr border area, after the Fars news agency reported a missile hit an uninhabited area, causing no casualties.
The American strikes came after Iran launched missiles at US ally Jordan, with Iranian state media later reporting an American attack near the Islamic republic's border with Iraq.
Here Are Live Updates on US-Iran War:
US Attacks Iran Live: 'Our Time To Respond,' Says Trump As US Launches 'Powerful' Strikes On Iran
The US strikes on Iran came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back "hard" at Iran.
"We're going to beat the f***ing s**t of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They are going to get a beating," he told Fox News.
"It's our turn," he said, adding that Tehran's acknowledgement of the attack was a mistake.
US Attacks Iran Live: US Strikes Hit Iran’s Qeshm, Kazerun And Kish Island
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said US forces have hit southwestern Fars province as well as the island of Kish in the Gulf.
In Fars province, US forces targeted an area on the outskirts of the city of Kazerun, the report said.
Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster reports that strike were also reported on a residential building on Qeshm, where two people are trapped under rubble.
Iran Us War News: US Strikes Iran As Widening War Engulfs More Countries
The US carried out fresh strikes in Iran on Wednesday, the US military said, further intensifying a five-month-old war that was already expanding beyond its main fronts to embroil additional countries in the region.
"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, a drone hit a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an initial assessment, while US and Saudi forces launched strikes against Iran-aligned groups in eastern Iraq and Iran fired missiles at US troops in Jordan.
A statement from Egypt's petroleum ministry confirmed a fire at the port but made no mention of a drone attack. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Instagram Posts May Help Iran, Warns US, Considers Seizing Troops' Phones
The concern is now so serious that some American troops deployed in the region could soon be ordered to surrender their phones, Reuters reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
Iran War News Live: US-Iran Conflict Enters New Phase As Saudi Arabia Helps Hit Proxies And Diplomacy Stalls Again
The stop-start fighting between the United States and Iran appears to have entered a new phase as Saudi Arabia publicly joined military escalations against Tehran-backed proxies. At the same time, an already untenable diplomatic effort to end the war has faltered once again as mistrust deepens between the longtime adversaries.
Despite several days of relative calm, both sides carried out military strikes in the last 24 hours that once again risk a return to all-out war -- and further expansion in the region -- while little is clear about what strategy, if any, American or Iranian officials have for a path forward.
While President Donald Trump and his allies have spent recent days arguing that Iran is begging to return to the negotiating table, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that his country has made no requests to restart the diplomatic track in more than two weeks.
Following a thwarted attack on the US base in Jordan, Trump turned back to threats Wednesday even while sustaining the prospect of continued talks.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Powerful Explosions Heard In Iran After US Strikes
Iran's state television has reported a US strike in the Piranshahr border area, after the Fars news agency reported a missile hit an uninhabited area, causing no casualties.
Iran War Live: US Military Confirms Striking Iran
U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 30, 2026
US-Iran War Live: US Launches Fresh Airstrikes In Iran After Donald Trump's "Would Hit Very Hard" Warning Over Jordan Base Attack
The US airstrikes came hours after Donald Trump vowed to hit back "hard" at Iran after it attacked American bases inJordan.