Iran-US War News Live Updates: The United States military has launched "powerful" strikes on Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks targeting US bases in Jordan as the Middle East war reignited and again drew in the Islamic republic's proxies. These are the first strikes after a nearly week-long lull in fighting, dashing any hopes of a return to negotiations. Ahead of the latest strikes, US President Trump told Fox News, "We'll be hitting them hard...We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," US Central Command said in a post on social media.

Ahead of the latest strikes, US President Trump told Fox News: "We'll be hitting them hard...We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

Iran's state television, meanwhile, reported a US strike in the Piranshahr border area, after the Fars news agency reported a missile hit an uninhabited area, causing no casualties.

The American strikes came after Iran launched missiles at US ally Jordan, with Iranian state media later reporting an American attack near the Islamic republic's border with Iraq.

Here Are Live Updates on US-Iran War: