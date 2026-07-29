Delhi University's St Stephen's College Issues Dress Code, Bars Shorts In Key Campus Areas

A dress code notice issued by St Stephen's College, affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU), has sparked a debate after the institution restricted students from wearing shorts in several parts of the campus. The move comes as first-year students have begun attending college following the completion of the undergraduate admission process.

According to students, several freshers arrived on campus wearing shorts on the first day of classes, following which the college issued a notice reiterating its dress code guidelines. The notice states that students are not allowed to wear shorts in classrooms, the Assembly Hall, Library, Dining Hall, and Chapel.



Notice Issued for First-Year Students

The notice has been displayed at multiple locations across the college campus and outlines the dress code expected from first-year students. It urges students to adhere strictly to the prescribed norms. The notice bears the signature of the college's new Principal, Susan Elias.

While the notice is addressed to freshers, some students have claimed that the dress code is generally applicable to senior students as well.

Students Raise Objections

The notice has triggered mixed reactions among students. Some have criticised the restriction, alleging that the college administration is interfering with students' choice of clothing and describing the move as "moral policing."

However, other students have said that the dress code is a long-standing tradition at the college and is not enforced rigidly. According to them, students are generally not penalised for violating the rule.

Sports Students Among the Most Affected

Students associated with sports teams are likely to be among those most affected by the restriction, as they often arrive on campus in their official sports kits for morning practice, which typically include shorts.

Some students have also claimed that, on certain occasions, sportspersons wearing shorts have been denied entry to the Dining Hall. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The college has not issued any public clarification regarding the notice, and there has been no official response from the University of Delhi on the matter so far.