NMC Directs Medical Colleges To Set Up Enabling Units For Students With Disabilities

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its regulatory ambit to constitute an Enabling Unit for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and recent directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In a circular, the Commission said the move is in accordance with Sections 16 and 17 of the RPwD Act, 2016, which mandate educational institutions to provide inclusive education, reasonable accommodation, appropriate support measures, and an accessible learning environment for persons with benchmark disabilities.

The NMC said the directive also follows the Supreme Court's judgments in Om Rathore vs Director General of Health Services & Ors and its order dated July 21, 2026, in Anmol v Union of India & Ors.

Enabling Unit To Serve As Single Point Of Contact

According to the circular, every medical college and institution regulated by the NMC must establish an Enabling Unit that will function as the single point of contact for students with benchmark disabilities.

The Enabling Unit will be responsible for facilitating access to reasonable accommodation, academic and clinical support measures, and barrier-free infrastructure within the institution.

It will also receive and address requests related to disability-specific accommodations throughout the course of study, including clinical training and internship.

Key Responsibilities

The Commission has outlined several responsibilities for the Enabling Unit, including:

Facilitating reasonable accommodation and ensuring barrier-free access.

Addressing requests for disability-specific support during academics, clinical training, and internships.

Informing students about the Enabling Unit, its role, and contact details at the time of admission and through the institution's website and notice boards.

Coordinating with the designated Disability Assessment Board, faculty members, hospital administration, and other competent authorities to ensure timely implementation of accommodations in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016, and NMC guidelines.

Maintaining records of requests received and accommodations provided while ensuring confidentiality and preventing discrimination.

Colleges Asked To Ensure Accessibility

The NMC has further directed all medical colleges and institutions to ensure that the Enabling Unit is fully functional, adequately publicised, and easily accessible to students with benchmark disabilities.

