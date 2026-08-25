Delhi University Issues Advisory for 2026 DUSU Elections After High-Level Meeting

Delhi University: The University of Delhi on Monday conducted an online meeting involving college principals, deans, directors, hostel authorities, heads of departments, and Delhi Police officials from both North and South campuses to finalise guidelines for the upcoming 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

A press release issued by the university stated that the meeting focused on ensuring a peaceful, orderly, and disruption-free election process while safeguarding academic activities and campus security.

Key regulations articulated during the meeting include:

Campaigning teams will be restricted to a maximum of five members inside any university or college premises, and activities must not interfere with regular academic functioning.

Male members, except the candidate, will not be permitted inside girls' colleges or girls' hostels.

Parking of vehicles on roads adjacent to the University of Delhi (both campuses) and all affiliated colleges has been strictly prohibited during the election period, with violations attracting legal action.

For enhanced security, Vamika police patrolling vehicles will remain available 24/7. Outside guests will face restrictions in both boys' and girls' hostels. Hostel canteens will be closely monitored, and no outside guests will be allowed. Police will maintain entry registers at security barricades to track outside vehicles.

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Senior university officials who attended the meeting included Proctor Prof Manoj Singh, Joint Proctor Prof Geeta Sahare, Prof Adhesh Kumar, Dr Koteswara Rao, Deputy Proctor Dr Saurabh, Dr Atmoja Bose, Dr Neetanjali Khari, Chief Election Officer Prof Raj Kishore Sharma, and Chief Returning Officer Prof. Rajesh.

The university emphasised that these measures aim to maintain discipline, protect students, and ensure the elections proceed smoothly without compromising the academic environment. Authorities have urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to the advisory.