Viral Video: Passenger Allegedly Smoking On Train Triggers Fire Alarm, Automatic Brakes

Train journeys are usually about getting from one place to another without much trouble. But when passengers ignore basic safety rules, a routine journey can quickly turn into an inconvenience for everyone on board. Smoking on trains is one such issue, especially when it can trigger safety systems designed to protect passengers.

A similar incident recently caught attention on X after a person named Sushant Singh shared his experience while travelling on a train. He said a passenger was allegedly smoking inside the train, which triggered the fire alarm and led to the automatic brakes being applied.

Sharing the incident, Sushant Singh wrote, “Some idiot was smoking a cigarette on the train I'm currently travelling on, which triggered the fire alarm and caused the automatic brakes to be applied. The train suddenly came to a halt. Because of such mindless people, everyone else has to suffer. There should be stricter entry checks at all the Indian railway stations as well.”

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“Btw, thanks to Indian Railways for having these safety features. They're doing a good job. They just need to find a way to deal with such irresponsible people whose actions cause inconvenience to every other passenger,” he added.

His post also highlighted how one passenger's actions can affect an entire train. While he criticised the person for smoking, he also appreciated Indian Railways for having safety systems that can detect such situations and stop the train when required.

The post soon drew reactions from other X users.

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One user said, “Some manners simply can't be taught. No matter how many safety measures are in place, there will always be a few irresponsible people who disregard basic rules and end up causing inconvenience to everyone else.”

Another user added, “They should ban such people for life.”

A third comment read, “They put their own life at risk, and worse, drag innocent people into danger with them. Such irresponsible behaviour deserves strict action.”

Another person went a step further and said, “Fine should be replaced with a compulsory jail term.”

Meanwhile, one X user summed up the criticism in a short line: “Money upgraded the lifestyle, not the mindset.”

The discussion has once again put the focus on passenger behaviour and the need to follow basic safety rules during train journeys.