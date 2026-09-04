"Utter Blunt Person": Subhash Ghai Remembers Rishi Kapoor On 74th Birth Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor died at 67 on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Today marks his 74th birth anniversary, and ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with the late actor and Neetu Singh. Ghai penned a heartfelt note for his Karz actor, calling him the most "blunt and honest" person in the industry.

Subhash Ghai wrote, "In 2010 at 2.30 am my phone rang. I wondered and heard a voice of #RISHI KAPOOR. 'Tum kya picture banaya hai!!' Kaunsi? I asked. He said, 'Arre hamari... #KARZ. Abhi phir dekha... abhi. Ab tu so ja.' He cut the phone. Only Rishi Kapoor could do this Karz was made in 1980."

He added, "On his birthday today I remember he was the most charming romantic Gen-Z star on screen from 1972 till 1999. Post that, he started playing different characters, with his versatility surprising every filmmaker in the second innings of his career. Most loving star, utter honest blunt person I met in the industry. Only his wife #NEETU could handle him. Hats off to her. I loved this couple. Happy birthday, Chintu, concluded Subhash Ghai.

About Karz

The 1980 revenge thriller Karz, directed by Subhash Ghai, was a musical blockbuster. It featured Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and Simi Garewal in key roles.

The plot revolved around the wealthy Ravi Verma (Raj Kiran), who marries Kamini (Simi Garewal), a gold-digger. She murders him at a cliff-top temple in Ooty to take over his estate. That is when the reincarnation tale begins.

Decades later, popular singer Monty (Rishi Kapoor) keeps experiencing disturbing flashbacks of Ravi Verma's assassination and realises Kamini - now Rani Maa - is the guardian of the woman he loves, Tina (Tina Munim). Monty takes it upon himself to expose Kamini's truth and avenge his death.

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