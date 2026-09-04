Indian Railways Plans New Waste Disposal System For Long Train Journeys

Overflowing dustbins and piles of waste may soon be a thing of the past in LHB train coaches. The Indian Railways is working on a modified garbage disposal system that increases waste-holding capacity significantly.



The measure aims to reduce waste overflow inside the coaches.



The system has been developed as a prototype by the Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi.



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How New Garbage System Works?



The proposed system has three main components: a garbage drop box, a connector, and an undergear garbage collector.



The drop box, installed on the coach floor, will allow passengers to dispose of garbage in the usual manner. The connector will be positioned between the undergear structure and the cabin floor. It will channel the waste downwards into a high-capacity collector mounted under the coach.



The collector will hold the garbage until it can be emptied during maintenance. The system uses a gravity-fed mechanism to ensure that the waste moves downwards without any additional handling during the journey. It also reduces the need for emptying bins repeatedly during long journeys.



The existing garbage disposal arrangement in LHB coaches includes two standard garbage bins, each with a capacity of around 15-20 litres. CPRO NCR Shivam Sharma told Times of India that the new garbage disposal system would have a holding capacity of 376.4 litres.



The system uses stainless steel, as it provides structural strength, resistance to corrosion and a longer service life.



To facilitate removal and emptying, the undergear collector has been designed with a specialised 3:10 taper. The drop box and collector can be cleaned independently from both sides, making sanitation and odour control easier.



Since the collector makes use of available space underneath the coach, the design does not interfere with the existing undergear or structural components.



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When Will The System Be Implemented?



“The innovation has already been submitted to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for inspection and approval. Necessary modifications, if suggested by RDSO during inspection, will be incorporated before further implementation,” Sharma explained to TOI.



The estimated assembly cost of each disposal bin is around Rs 12,000. If approved, each coach will have two bins, positioned at both exits.