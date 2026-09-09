'<i>Love Hi Toh Hai, Lifetime Thodi Rehta Hai</i>': Why Beena And Birju's Ending Hurts In <i>Mirzapur</i>

Mirzapur: The Movie saves one of its most heartbreaking moments for the end.

Amid all the bloodshed and revenge, Beena Tripathi and Birju Lohar get a goodbye that feels almost too intimate for a world as ruthless as Mirzapur.

There is no big declaration of love. No dramatic farewell. Just a few seconds, a familiar song, and a decision that Beena knows she has to make if she wants to stay alive.

Birju is believed to be dead after the fight between Babban Babua and Kaleen Bhaiya. Everyone assumes he is gone. But he is the only one who survives and eventually returns, determined to finish what he started.

He makes his way back and attacks Kaleen Bhaiya while Beena is in the bathroom, pretending to take a bath. But before Birju can get away, Kaleen's father arrives to rescue him.

That is when everything changes. Kaleen's father recognises him. He knows that Birju is not just an attacker, but Beena's former lover.

The realisation immediately puts Beena under suspicion. So she makes a choice.

She shoots Birju.

She Chooses Survival Over Love

It is easy to see the moment as Beena killing the man she once loved. But the scene is more complicated than that.

Beena does not pull the trigger simply because she has stopped caring about Birju. She does it because she knows that protecting him could put her own life at risk.

The moment Kaleen's father connects Birju to her, their past becomes dangerous. If the family believes she helped her former lover enter the house and attack Kaleen, Beena could become the next person they turn against.

So, once again, Beena does what she has always done in the world of Mirzapur.

She survives.

And that is what makes the scene hurt.

Birju has survived the fight everyone thought had killed him. He has fought his way back and found Beena again. But when he needs her most, she cannot save him without putting herself in danger.

Then Comes 'Saanson Ki Mala'

The makers could have played the scene as a simple killing. Instead, they make it strangely tender.

As Beena shoots Birju, Saanson Ki Mala plays in the background.

Beena is emotional. Birju looks at her and smiles. There is no obvious anger or accusation. For those few seconds, it almost feels as though they both understand what this moment means.

Then Beena says, "Love hi toh hai, lifetime thodey he rehta hai."

The line hits much harder once you understand why she has pulled the trigger.

She is not just saying goodbye to Birju. She is choosing between the man she once loved and her own life.

Why Birju's Smile Hurts

Perhaps the most painful part of the scene is Birju's reaction. That smile says more than an angry confrontation ever could.

It feels as though Birju understands that Beena is not choosing against him as much as she is choosing to save herself. There is hurt in the moment, but also a strange sense of acceptance.

Their love existed in a world where trust, power, and survival were always tangled together. By the time they meet again, there is simply no room left for the life they might once have imagined.

Clips of Beena shooting Birju to Saanson Ki Mala have been widely shared on social media, with fans discussing everything from Mohitt Maalik's expressions to the unexpected choice of song.

The scene almost feels romantic at first. Then you remember what is actually happening.

Maybe Beena truly believes love does not last forever. Maybe she is simply trying to convince herself of that.

Either way, whatever was left of their love story came to an end.

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