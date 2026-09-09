<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ali Fazal's Film Is Unstoppable, Mints Rs 125 Crore In India

After registering a stellar weekend, Mirzapur the movie, continues its heroic run at the box office. After five days, the film has minted Rs 125.60 crore at the domestic box office, the gross stands at Rs 149.97 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 5, the film minted Rs 15.85 Cr across 10,686 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The numbers were followed by Rs 16 crore on Monday, Rs 36 crore on Sunday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crore on Friday respectively.

The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 125.60 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 149.97 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.50 crore on day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 27 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs ₹176.97 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Taran Adarsh has already declared the film 'superhit'.

'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS A SUPER-HIT - HEROIC RUN CONTINUES... After an outstanding weekend, #MirzapurTheMovie has now passed the crucial make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS.

"An ₹ 17 cr+ Monday is a clear indication that the audience has wholeheartedly embraced the film.

"What makes the scenario even more interesting is the presence of a strong opponent running alongside - #HanumanAnsh... Yet, the best part is that both films are co-existing beautifully, drawing audiences and delivering strong numbers without eating into each other's business.

#MirzapurTheMovie has also opted for a discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday], which should provide another major boost to footfalls and translate into a FANTASTIC Tuesday," he wrote.

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships between characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

After registering a stellar weekend, Mirzapur the movie, continues its heroic run at the box office. After five days, the film has minted Rs 125.60 crore at the domestic box office, the gross stands at Rs 149.97 crore.

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