'Who Did This?': David Warner Reacts To His AI Avatar Dancing To Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Song

An AI-generated video of former Australian cricketer David Warner has gone viral on social media, and now the Aussie cricketer himself has reacted to it. In the video, David is seen dancing to Ala Bolelo, a song from Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2.

Warner shared the video on his Instagram account and appeared amused by his AI-generated dance moves. He said he did not know the song or the dance shown in the clip and jokingly referred to his digital avatar as "Bollywood Dave".

Sharing the clip, Warner wrote in the caption, "Righto, who made this?? I have no idea what song this is or what dance I'm doing but apparently Bollywood Dave has some moves. Rate the technique out of 10. Please comment below if you're the person who sent this." Take a look at the video here:

Warner has frequently expressed his interest in Indian films and music through his social media posts. The former cricketer has shared several videos inspired by Indian films and recreated popular dance steps and scenes over the years. Warner previously recreated moments from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, including the hook step from Srivalli. He also recreated the popular "Jhukega nahi" dialogue from the film in his own style.

Ala Bolelo features Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim. Talking about Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the film is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film will hit the screens on October 15, 2026.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Track Goes Viral, Fans Say, "Theatre's Going To Blast"