Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Track Goes Viral, Fans Say, "Theatre's Going To Blast"

- Rajinikanth's film Jailer 2 is set to release on October 15, 2026
- A 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo sparked backlash over Malayalam pronunciation
- The full song Ala Bolelo was released recently, receiving positive fan reactions
The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is extremely high. The film, a sequel to Jailer released in 2023, is set to hit screens in October. Yesterday, a 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo was released, which received severe backlash over Malayalam pronunciation. But now fans are going gaga over the full song that dropped just a few minutes ago.
Internet Reactions
One user wrote, "Theatre gonna be blast. Like Kaavaalaa Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Investigation song."
#AlaBolelo 📈📈📈— Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) August 21, 2026
Theatre gonna be blast .Like Kaavaalaa Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Investigation song
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#Jailer2 https://t.co/GZSv5gp4DV
Another person commented, "Eedu dhorakadu, Bangerrr!! #AlaBolelo"
Eedu dhorakadu, Bangerrr!! #Alabolelo pic.twitter.com/wI5y4PrQa6— Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) August 21, 2026
Someone else said, "What a peppy number. Grandeur in making and amazing visuals. Surely it is going to be a chartbuster. Great choreography. #AlaBolelo #Jailer2 @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @Nelsondilpkumar @vijaykartikdop. Can't wait to experience it on the big screen."
What a peppy number ❤️👏🏼👏🏼. Grandeur in making and amazing visuals 💥. Surely it is going to be a chartbuster. Great choreography 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 #AlaBolelo #Jailer2 @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @Nelsondilpkumar @vijaykartikdop . Can't wait to experience on big screen https://t.co/VgCjy1KL9b— Karthik (@meet_tk) August 21, 2026
Another fan added, "The #AlaBolelo fever begins! Rajinikanth's #Jailer2 is bringing full-on celebration mode with its first single!"
The #AlaBolelo fever begins! 🥁🔥— CineArenaTN (@CineArenaTN) August 21, 2026
Rajinikanth's #Jailer2 is bringing full-on celebration mode with its first single! ❤️🔥
Ala bolēlo… Jilla bolēlo… Jithala bolēlo… Jinthakka bolēlo! 😍🔥
With Anirudh's music and the mass world of Jailer 2, this looks like another festival…
And one more reaction read, "Banger, Banger, Banger. Bro cooked? Bro busted the entire kitchen."
Banger, Banger, Banger 💥💥💥— Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 21, 2026
Bro Cooked ?
Bro Busted The Entire Kitchen ☠️☠️
Anirudh Music Is Literally Blow Your Mind & Poorna Dance Moves 🥶🌪️#Jailer2 #AlaBolelo pic.twitter.com/aEPcfw1oQI
The Song Controversy
A 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo, featuring Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim, was recently released. The full song will be released on August 21. While the lyrics contain several Malayalam words, a section of the internet appears unhappy with the pronunciation.
The music for Jailer 2 has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics along with Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh. The promo features Shamna Kasim grooving in a traditional kasavu saree and ends with a brief glimpse of Rajinikanth.
Reacting to the Malayalam pronunciation in the song, one user wrote, "Dear Tamils, please don't include Malayalam in your songs or dialogues unless it's pronounced correctly. Mispronouncing words, especially the 'la' sounds, can be really irritating to Malayalis and may feel disrespectful to our language. This is NOT Malayalam." Another commented, "Hire a lyricist and singer who know Malayalam."
However, the promo received a lot of love from the audience as well.
Talking about Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the film has been directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film will hit the screens on October 15, 2026.
ALSO READ | 'Really Irritating': Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Song Promo Draws Flak Over Malayalam Pronunciation