Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Track Goes Viral, Fans Say, "Theatre's Going To Blast"

The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is extremely high. The film, a sequel to Jailer released in 2023, is set to hit screens in October. Yesterday, a 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo was released, which received severe backlash over Malayalam pronunciation. But now fans are going gaga over the full song that dropped just a few minutes ago.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Theatre gonna be blast. Like Kaavaalaa Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Investigation song."

Another person commented, "Eedu dhorakadu, Bangerrr!! #AlaBolelo"

Someone else said, "What a peppy number. Grandeur in making and amazing visuals. Surely it is going to be a chartbuster. Great choreography. #AlaBolelo #Jailer2 @sunpictures @anirudhofficial @Nelsondilpkumar @vijaykartikdop. Can't wait to experience it on the big screen."

Another fan added, "The #AlaBolelo fever begins! Rajinikanth's #Jailer2 is bringing full-on celebration mode with its first single!"

And one more reaction read, "Banger, Banger, Banger. Bro cooked? Bro busted the entire kitchen."

The Song Controversy

A 32-second promo of the song Ala Bolelo, featuring Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim, was recently released. The full song will be released on August 21. While the lyrics contain several Malayalam words, a section of the internet appears unhappy with the pronunciation.

The music for Jailer 2 has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics along with Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh. The promo features Shamna Kasim grooving in a traditional kasavu saree and ends with a brief glimpse of Rajinikanth.

Reacting to the Malayalam pronunciation in the song, one user wrote, "Dear Tamils, please don't include Malayalam in your songs or dialogues unless it's pronounced correctly. Mispronouncing words, especially the 'la' sounds, can be really irritating to Malayalis and may feel disrespectful to our language. This is NOT Malayalam." Another commented, "Hire a lyricist and singer who know Malayalam."

However, the promo received a lot of love from the audience as well.

Talking about Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the film has been directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film will hit the screens on October 15, 2026.

ALSO READ | 'Really Irritating': Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Song Promo Draws Flak Over Malayalam Pronunciation