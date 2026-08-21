<i>Babita Singh Reporting</i> Trailer: Suspended Sub-Inspector Nimisha Sajayan Sets Out To Solve Artist-Dost's Murder

One murder, many suspects. Will the suspended ASI (assistant sub-inspector) solve the murder mystery of her childhood friend (Barun Sobti)?

The trailer of Amazon Prime's new show Babita Singh Reporting was unveiled today. In the trailer, suspended ASI Baby is seen juggling her professional commitments and personal life. Her childhood friend, referred to as an "artist-dost," is murdered.

Nimisha Sajayan, aka Baby, leaves no stone unturned to solve the mystery. She goes the extra mile to complete the jigsaw puzzle.

Reflecting on the role and its impact on her personally, the actor revealed that portraying the character made her introspect and rethink her own relationships.

Nimisha, who portrays Babita Singh aka Baby, shared, "Baby is one of those characters that has stayed with me and, in many ways, changed me as a person. Playing her made me look inward and rethink the relationships in my own life — how I show up in them, what I expect from them, and how often we adjust without even realising it."

"That personal connection made Baby one of the most meaningful characters I have played, and one I know I will carry with me for a long time. I'm excited for audiences to discover her and experience Babita Singh Reporting when it premieres on Prime Video."

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the series features Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role along with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 28.